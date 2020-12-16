Nasarawa Assembly jerks up 2021 budget by N2.8bn

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday jerked up the 2021 appropriation bill by N2.8 billion from N112.92 billion presented to it by Governor Abdullahi Sule, for consideration.

Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, made this known during the Finance and Appropriation Committee’s report on the 2021 budget at yesterday’s plenary.

The speaker said the in- crease in the 2021 appropriation bill was due to the introduction of engineering and medical schools in Nasarawa State University, Keffi, insecurity and many other factors.

“It is very salient for the committee to review some allocations due to their importance, for example under the Nasarawa State University, the introduction of engineering and medical schools caused the increase in their allocation.

“This and many other factors necessitated the increase. “We recommend for approval and passage into law, a bill to authorise the issuance from the consolidated revenue fund of the state the sum of N115, 722, 814, 343.31k only as the total budget for the year 2021.

“In the budget, N53, 464,156, 917 only was for recurrent expenditure while N55, 240,925,695 was for capital expenditure.

“Similarly, the committee recommends that the sum of N7, 017,732,031 for consolidated revenue funds charges.” House Majority Leader, Hon. Tanko Tunga, moved for the adoption of the committee’s report and was seconded by the Minority Leader, Hon. Luka Zhekaba.

