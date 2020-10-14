Nasarawa Assembly not a rubber stamp – Omadefu

Hon. Mohammed Omadefu is the member representing Keana State Constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly. The House Committee Chairman on Information, Internal Affairs and Special Duties, in this interview with Cheke Emmanuel, speaks on the recent suspension of some top public servants in the state and other sundry issues. Experts:

The opposition has described the 6th Assembly in Nasarawa State as a rubber stamp. As the spokesperson of the Assembly, what is your reaction on that?

I won’t know the stand point of the opposition, which described the Assembly as a rubber stamp. This the same House of Assembly that is rated as one of the best performing assemblies in current dispensation. The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has carved a niche for itself in terms of stability and performance. The 6th Assembly is dominated by members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), and in the course of discharging its duties, has clamped down on some erring public servants.

The Assembly brought them to their knees because we want to sanitise the system and ensure that the right thing is done, the public servants and the governor to be on the same page of governance.

I don’t see how the Assembly is a rubber stamp. At the time the Assembly celebrated one year in office, we had already passed 15 bills into law and about 20 resolutions against many other state assemblies in the country, So, where is the rubber stamp rating coming from? Anyway, an adage says ‘even if you are driving on an ocean, an enemy will say you are raising dust.’

The opposition must criticize, but as far as we are concerned, we are on track and will remain focused in doing our job. We are not intimidated but focused and we are not witch-hunting anybody but giving the government all the necessary support, while ensuring that the right thing in done.

The House is dominated by members of the ruling APC. How is it galvanizing the dominance to the advantage of the executive?

The 6th Assembly, no doubt, is dominated by the ruling party with 16 members out of the 24 but it will interest you to know that the word; ‘opposition party’ does not exist among us. We do say members from the other parties if the need arises because we work as one united family, an arm of government. We all are part of the government, representing the entire state. So, we work and champion the cause of peace, unity and development of the state without any sentiment. We generally support the executive and check its excesses, when the situation calls for that in line with our mandate and the constitution, which is our guiding book for the betterment of the state. All activities of the House are tailored towards the vision of the state and not for political advantage or disadvantage. So, the majority of APC members in the House and even members from the other political parties are keying into the vision of the present administration to achieve good governance and speedy development of the state.

What would you say is the contribution of the Assembly to the development of the state which is celebrating its 24th anniversary?

The contribution of 6th Assembly to the development of the state is tremendous. In terms of lawmaking, so far, the 6th Assembly has passed 18 bills and three other bills are at various stages of passage and over 22 resolutions have been passed. This is a good performance. We have passed the budget; we have passed the procurement act and many others that will enhance economic stability in the state. We have passed the anti-kidnapping law that provides death sentence, bill on rape and cultism, among others, aimed at addressing insecurity, among several other resolutions on health, agriculture and education for the betterment of the state. All these efforts are geared towards giving the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule a leeway to take the state to the next level of development.

Would you say the performance of the 6th Assembly have so far met public expectations?

The 6th Assembly was inaugurated June 10, 2019. Today, we have spent barely one year and three months in office. Thanked God, the Assembly started on a good footing as at its inauguration, the House elected the speaker and deputy speaker both on the platform of the APC, which has the majority. So far so good, the House is enjoying peace and harmony and this is because the Speaker, Hon. Balarabe Abdullahi, created an enabling atmosphere for members to interact freely and peacefully. All the various committees are carrying out their oversight functions as expected. The peace in the House has given room for progress and the people of the state whom we are representing and working for are happy with our performance because we are getting feedbacks and public opinion.

Is the House satisfied with the performance of Governor Sule so far?

You are aware that administrations come but the present administration is trying to address some of the daunting challenges facing the state. When an administration comes to power, it neglects the programmes of the previous ones and initiates its programmes and projects but Governor Sule felt that it is better to continue where the previous administrations stop by completing projects which were initiated by the previous governments for the benefit of the people and this is quite commendable and that is why the Nigeria Union of Journalists, North Central Zone gave the governor an award for championing continuity in governance and for consolidating on achievements recorded by previous administrations in the state. Besides, the House recently passed a vote of confidence on the governor. That is to tell you that we are satisfied with the journey so far and with Governor Sule on the saddle, there is hope for the state.

Nasarawa State just celebrated 24 years of its creation. Is there hope for the state under Governor Sule’s watch?

Nasarawa is very lucky to have a governor that has the kind of vision the state needs. He came from a background that gave him the pedigree and posture in terms of investment drive and it is clear that the governor is operating on the right path. Even at the Federal Economic Council, he is always given the opportunity to speak on behalf of the governors, which goes to tell the world that the government is trending in terms of opening opportunities for social and economic growth of the state and the country at large. Coming back to the state, we as legislators have been making laws that will guarantee investors comfort and to attract to attract new investors to the state given the vast economic potentials the state is endowed with. In spite of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are so many measures being taken by the governor to generate revenue for the state. So, we hope that in the near future, the state will compete with other states in terms of economic stability. Even before now, the state was not stagnant; we’ve been making progress because the past leaders did their best.

Are there areas you think the executive needs to pay attention to?

The biggest challenge at the moment is the one Covid-19 has posed. We need to go back to our creator to pray because so many social vices have emerged in our society and I wish to urge the citizens of the state to come to terms with reality. I wish to urge the people of the state to pray to God and support the present administration of the state and both the people and the government will continued to thrive to overcome the challenge on the pandemic. Development is another challenge because its challenge never ends it is a continuous struggle, especially among developing countries and as a state we have our peculiar and emerging challenges but they are surmountable.

Are you satisfied with the policies of the present administration orthere are areas you want the executive to Improve upon?

Nasarawa State House of Assembly is satisfied with the pace of work done so far by Governor Sule. The paucity of funds confronting the state compared to work done is a step forward. The state is trying and the only advice that can be given is to explore more ways of generating revenue to develop more infrastructure for accelerated development of the state.

Is the synergy between the legislature and executive in the state paying off?

Yes, the synergy is paying off because the harmony between the House and the executive arm of government is helping and paying in no small measure. The socio-political and economic sectors are certainly benefiting from the synergy. The cordial working relationship between the two arms of government is the best thing that is happening to the state. This has to be done, so that the state can achieve speedy development. In Nasarawa State, there is no rift between the Assembly and the executive. The government has given the legislature the free hand to carry out its duties without interference from the executive. On our part, we shall continue to support the executive with the relevant laws that will bring development to our people.

Do you think the executive is happy with the legislature for suspending some of its appointees?

Any right thinking Nasarawa State citizen knows that the decision of the House to suspend some public servants is in the best interest of the state and the government. The reason the Assembly advanced for hammering the erring public servants is very obvious as the actions of the affected public servants were not in consonant with the public service conduct. That was why the Assembly took the step to correct the wrongs and send a message to public servants to sit up. It is not for any other motive. We are all one government and should not take government and responsibilities for granted. The general public is happy with the decision of the Assembly and I want to believe that the executive too should not view it from another perspective.

What have you been able to achieve in the past one year in your legislative journey in the Assembly?

It is one year and three months I assumed office and I want to thank God for this opportunity given to me to serve my people as a representative of my constituency in the hallowed chambers of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly. So far, from the legislative angle, which is the crux of what brought me to the Assembly, I kept participating in making laws and resolutions of the House and other committee oversight functions and I have been very active. I don’t want to blow my trumpet; my people will do that for me.

