Nasarawa Assembly orders suspension of director

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology, has recommended the suspension of the Director, Salaries Bureau, Sulley Daheer, and other staff of the bureau with immediate effect pending the outcome of the probe into the illegal employment of 38 secondary school teachers.

 

Chairman of the committee, Daniel Ogazi, announced the panel’s recommendation yesterday when officials of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education and Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) appeared before the House in Lafia.

 

The House also ordered the sealing of the offices of the bureau. Ogazi said: “We have invited you to know how the names of the purported and fake 38 secondary school teachers got into the payroll of the state government.

 

“We are going to report our findings at the end of the investigation to the Assembly for the necessary action.”

 

He urged the Commissioner for Finance, Haruna Ogbole and his Ministry of Education counterpart Hajiya Fati Sabo to stop wastage of government resources in their ministries

