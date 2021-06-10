News

Nasarawa Assembly passed 29 bills, 44 resolutions in two years

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comment(0)

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday said that it has passed a total of 29 bills and 44 resolutions in the last two years. The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Balarabe Ibrahim, stated this yesterday to mark the end of the second legislative session of the 6th Assembly in Lafia, the state capital. He assured the people of robust legislative activities in the remaining years ahead, noting that the House would continue to pass bills and resolutions that would affect the lives of the people positively. According to him, the passage of 29 different bills and 44 resolutions in the years under review was as a result of hard work and commitment of the members of the House. He said: “As you are all aware, today marks the end of the second session of this Assembly. Indeed our performance within the past two years, revealed a deliberate strategy to reposition the critical institutions of the state so that good governance will be engendered. “Both public and private member bills went through the critical process of passage where honourable members took a forensic look at the various provisions of the legal instruments.

Our Reporters

