News

Nasarawa Assembly passes 237 bills in 23 years

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA Comment(0)

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday said that the House has passed 237 bills into law and 445 resolutions in the last 23 years of its establishment.

 

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, made this known while briefing newsmen yesterday in Lafia ahead of the official unveiling of the House’s 2022 Compendium, said the event would be the first of its kind in the history of the Assembly.

Omadefu, who represents Keana constituency, said the unveiling of the compendium, which was first of its kind, was to make public the contribution of the House to support the executive arm of government in fast tracking development in the state

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Budget: Reps adjourn plenary to Nov 24

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The House of Representatives yesterday adjourned plenary sittings to reconvene on November 24, 2020.   The suspension of plenary is to enable standing committees of the House engage Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government in the defence of the 2021 appropriation bill.   The decision was taken following the endorsement of a motion moved […]
News

PTF cancels coronavirus testing for students before school resumption

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) does not recommend coronavirus testing for student before they resume normal school activities after easing the COVID-19 lockdown. The PTF National Coordinator on COVID-19 Dr. Sani Aliyu, who disclosed this yesterday, during the PTF COVID-19 daily press briefing, explained that if a student takes the test today, the value of […]
News

Osinbajo disowns calls to contest 2023 Presidential poll

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disowned a group mobilizing support for him to contest the 2023 Presidential election.His spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement Monday said the attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a website:supportosinbajo.ng calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilizing support for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica