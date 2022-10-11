Nasarawa Assembly passes 237 bills in 23 years

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday said that the House has passed 237 bills into law and 445 resolutions in the last 23 years of its establishment.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, made this known while briefing newsmen yesterday in Lafia ahead of the official unveiling of the House’s 2022 Compendium, said the event would be the first of its kind in the history of the Assembly.

Omadefu, who represents Keana constituency, said the unveiling of the compendium, which was first of its kind, was to make public the contribution of the House to support the executive arm of government in fast tracking development in the state

