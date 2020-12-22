Nasarawa Assembly passes N115.7bn budget

Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA TheNasarawaStateHouse of Assembly has passed into law the 2021 appropriation bill of N115, 722, 814, 643.31. The Assembly also jerked up the 2021 budget by N2.8 billion from the N112.92 billion presented to it.

The Speaker, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill into law during the House proceedings in Lafia yesterday. He appreciated members for supporting and giving their much needed cooperation to allow the bill passed into third reading.

“It is very salient for the House to review some allocationsduetotheir importance; for example under the Nasarawa State University, the introduction of Engineering and Medical School cause the increase in their allocation

“This and many other factors necessitated the increase. “A bill for a law to authorise the issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state (Appropriation) the sum of N115, 722, 814, 643.31k only fortheservicesof NasarawaStateGovernmentforthe period of 12 months.

“Commencing from 1st January, 2021 and ending 31st December, 2021 read for the third term and passed. “N53, 464,156, 917 only as recurrent expenditure and N55,240,925,695only ascapital expenditure. “Thesumof N7,017,732,031 onlyas ConsolidatedRevenue funds Charges, ‘’ he said.

The speaker directed the Clerkof theHousetoproduce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent. Earlier, Hon. Tanko Tunga, the majority leader of the House, moved a motion for the passage of the bill into law.

