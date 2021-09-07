Nasarawa Assembly pledges support for agric

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Agriculture and Water Resources has promised to support the state government in its efforts to boost food production.

Chairman of the committee, Ibrahim Peter Akwe, made the promise when officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Nasarawa Agricultural Development Programme (NADP) appeared before the committee for their 2021 budget assessments yesterday in Lafia.

He said the importance of agriculture to human and societal development can never be overemphasized, hence the support of the Assembly. Akwe said: “Agriculture is the life wire; the backbone of every nation as without agriculture, life and survival will be difficult.

“Agriculture provides food, employment opportunities and generates revenue to the individual and government among other benefits.

“We will continue to work together with the government to boost food security in the state and support your activities to succeed as the majority of our people are into agriculture.” The lawmaker urged the ministry and NADP to educate farmers on government policy and programmes on agriculture for food sufficiency.

Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Sunday Emmanuel, and Programme Manager of NADP, Emmanuel Allahnana, praise the committee for supporting their activities.

They also commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for prioritizing the agriculture sector and appealed for more funding to boost food production for the overall development of the state

