Nasarawa Assembly summons deputy gov, Auditor General over COVID-19 funds

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19, has summoned the Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Emmnauel Akabe, who is the state’s Deputy Governor to appear before it on Thursday.
Also to appear before the committee is the state’s Auditor General, Riyanu Lamus. They are expected to answer questions relating to the expenditure of COVID-19 funds.
Chairman of the committee, Hon. Abdullahi Dahiru Angibi, issued the summon at a news briefing after an emergency meeting of the committee, which held at the Assembly complex Wednesday in Lafia.
The chairman said that their summons was to enable the deputy governor and the Auditor General brief the committee on the COVID-19 activities and its finances in the state.
“You will recall that on August 11, 2020, the Speaker of the Assembly Rt.Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi inaugurated this six-man Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19.
“This is to enable the committee monitor the activities of the state’s Task Force on COVID-19.
“COVID-19 cases are still on not only in Nasarawa State and Nigeria but in the whole world.
“It is in view of this that we are summoning the state Chairman on COVID-19 to appear before this committee on Thursday 10th December, 2020 to furnish us on its activities and finances.
“We are also inviting the Auditor General to appear before this committee on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 to brief this committee on the COVID-19 expenditure,” he said.

