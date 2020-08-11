Nasarawa Assembly suspends LG chai

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday suspended the Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Area, Mohammed Sani Otto, for three months for what it described as insubordination to the state government.

In the same vein, the Assembly also suspended the Deputy Chairman of Karu Local Government Area of the state, Lawal Karshi, for acts of insubordination to the government of the day. Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Balarabe Abdullahi Ibrahim, pronounced the suspension of the two council executives during the House’s plenary yesterday.

The motion suspending the officials was moved by the member representing Lafia North state constituency, Mohammed Alkali, under matters of public interest and was seconded by Hon. Daniel Ogazi (Kokona East).

The speakersaid the two local government chairmen mobilised people against the government during a court session in which the state had interest. Hon. Ibrahim then directed the deputy speaker of Nasarawa Local Government Area to take charge of the affairs of the council area from the suspended chairman with immediate effect.

