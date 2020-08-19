News

Nasarawa Assembly swears in member

Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday sworn in a new member representing Nasarawa Central Constituency, Hon. Ismaeel Suleiman Danbaba (APC), who was recently elected during a by- election following the death of the member representing the area at the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu (APC), on April 30.

The Speaker, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, when swearing in the new member in Lafia during the House’s proceedings, expressed optimism that the new lawmaker would provide quality leadership to his constituents and the state at large. He urged lawmakers to guide and extend their hands of friendship to the new member to enable him succeed. “Today, we have a brand new member, hence the need for his inauguration. “On behalf of myself and the entire House, we congratulate Hon. Ismaeel Suleiman Danbaba. “I have no doubt of your capacity as you are going to provide quality leadership to your people and the state at large. “We pray God to continue to give you good and sound health to enable you discharge your duties effectively,” he said.

