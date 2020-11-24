News

Nasarawa Assembly to govt, security agents: Fish out killers of APC chairman

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA Comment(0)

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has called on the state government and security agencies to intensify efforts at fishing out the killers of the state All Progressives Congress ( APC) Chairman, Mr. Philip Shekwo.

 

Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe- Abdullahi, made the demand after the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tanko Tunga, moved a motion under matters of public interest on the killing of Shekwo at yesterday’s plenary in Lafia. He said unraveling and punishing the perpetrators of the evil act would serve as deterrent to others and would ensure peace in the state.

 

“The resolution of this House is to the effect that members advised His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule, to direct the security agents to work hard to unravel the perpetrators of this act to face justice.

 

“Security agents are to intensify efforts to protect lives and property of the citizens. “Government should provide adequate support to the security agents to effectively protect lives and property,” he said.

 

According to him, “Our state APC chairman is a man of peace, is an easy going man and this is one death to many.

 

“We have lost a leader in the state and may his soul rest in perfect peace.” Speaking earlier when moving the motion, Majority Leader, Hon. Tanko Tunga, said it was inhuman and ungodly for someone to take another’s life.

 

“It is ungodly and godless to take the life of another person, security operatives are around, and government is doing its best in protecting lives and property.

 

“And it is not that government is not doing anything, but this is the sign of the end time, I am calling on perpetrators of the act to repent and change for the better,” he said

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

