News

Nasarawa byelection, credible, says PDP BoT chair

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has said that last Saturday’s byelection into Nasarawa Central state constituency, was free and fair, even though the party’s candidate lost to his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival.

 

PDP and APC were the only two political parties that contested the election. Jibrin, who was at a stakeholders’ meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last Wednesday in Nasarawa, said the byeelection was a test case for the 2023 general election.

 

He said in a statement on yesterday that the byeelection was conducted in accordance with rules and regulations of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

 

“During the last election, I did not witness any fight. The advise of INEC National Chairman and my own as the PDP BoT Chairman, were strictly followed. “May I advise all parties to follow the example of Nasarawa bye-election.

 

Even though APC defeated us we should never fight with anyone,” Jibrin advised. He commended the security agencies during the election, adding that no soldier was involved in the conduct of the polls

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG grants debt relief to broadcast stations

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

As part of efforts to ease the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the broadcast industry, the Federal Government has granted a 60 per cent debt forgiveness to all debtor broadcast stations in the country.   The radio and television stations are collectively indebted to the Federal Government to the tune of N7 […]
News

NDDC: Guilt, shame, reasons why MD collapsed at public hearing – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Prof. Daniel Pondei, collapsed during the public hearing by the House of Representatives on NDDC due to the weight of evidence brought against him by the exposure of massive corruption by NDDC officials and All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders.   PDP in […]
News

Benue: Police disagree with Ortom, army over herdsmen killings

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

The Benue State police command yesterday disagreed with Governor Samuel Ortom and the Nigerian Army over the killing of seven people in Chembe community of Logo Local Government Area of the state at the weekend.   The attack and killings attracted the concern of troops of the joint military spike operation known as Operation Whirl […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: