Nasarawa byelection, credible, says PDP BoT chair

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has said that last Saturday’s byelection into Nasarawa Central state constituency, was free and fair, even though the party’s candidate lost to his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival.

PDP and APC were the only two political parties that contested the election. Jibrin, who was at a stakeholders’ meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last Wednesday in Nasarawa, said the byeelection was a test case for the 2023 general election.

He said in a statement on yesterday that the byeelection was conducted in accordance with rules and regulations of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

“During the last election, I did not witness any fight. The advise of INEC National Chairman and my own as the PDP BoT Chairman, were strictly followed. “May I advise all parties to follow the example of Nasarawa bye-election.

Even though APC defeated us we should never fight with anyone,” Jibrin advised. He commended the security agencies during the election, adding that no soldier was involved in the conduct of the polls

Like this: Like Loading...