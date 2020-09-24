Nasarawa commences payment of gratuities to pensioners

The Nasarawa State government yesterday said it has commenced the disbursement of over N300 million gratuities to some retired civil servants in the state. The Director-General,Nasarawa State Pensions Bureau, Alhaji Abdullahi Oseze, stated this at the distribution of cheques to the benefitting retirees in Lafia, the state capital. He said the gratuities would be paid in phases as government had compiled names of all retirees in the state and their entitlements since the creation of the state saying that those who retired more than ten years ago would first be paid before others. The director-general called on retirees, whose names were not shortlisted in the first phase of the payment to exercise, to be patient with government and wait for their turn in the next round of payment. Chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the state, Alhaji Musa Obakpa, lauded the state government for paying attention to the welfare of retirees in the state. He therefore appealed to the state government to ensure that all the pensioners get their gratuities paid during the exercise. One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Helen Bello, whose husband died in active service over 16 years ago, expressed joy over the payment, saying that the payment of her late husband’s entitlements came to her as a surprise as she had given up hope after some years.

