Nasarawa demolishes 25 illegal buildings to prevent flooding

Nasarawa State government has demol ished 25 illegal buildings erected on the waterways to prevent flood. Government also said it prosecuted 27 offenders for violating sanitation law.

 

The state Environmental Sanitation Chief Prosecuting Officer, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed, disclosed this while addressing journalists shortly after the sanitation exercise in Lafia, the state capital, at the weekend. He said: “So far, we have demolished 25 houses that were erected on the waterways. In Lafia alone, we demolished six houses, two in Akwanga and 17 in Karu.

 

The exercise is ongoing. “We first of all earmarked these structures and served owners of the structures notices to vacate them in three weeks.

 

Last week, the government started demolishing the buildings erected on the waterways. “We are making sure that we clear all structures that were erected on the waterways to prevent flooding in the state.”

 

Mohammed disclosed that 27 people were arrested and prosecuted for violating the state sanitation law during Saturday’s sanitation exercise.

 

He added: “We prosecuted 27 offenders found guilty of violating sanitation law – Section 9, Subsection ‘B’ of the Environmental Sanitation Law of Nasarawa 2004.”

 

Mohammed said though rainfall affected the sanitation exercise, the state task force would not relent in enforcement drive aimed at ensuring that residents comply with the provisions of the law.

