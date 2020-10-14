Nasarawa distributes equipment worth N300m to hospitals

No fewer than 700 primary healthcare centres across the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa State have taken delivery of hospital equipment worth over N300 million. The equipment were procured through the Federal Government/World Bank Assisted Programme, Save One Million Lives, in collaboration with the Nasarawa State government. Distributing the items to local government coordinators of primary healthcare centres in Lafia yesterday, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Malam Isiyaku Abari, said the gesture was a major intervention by the state government to enhance the health sector.

Abari, who said the distribution of the medical equipment was the second major intervention of Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration in revamping the health sector, said the state government had carried out renovation work on over 17 general hospitals and state’s specialist hospitals. He enjoined the benefitting local government heads of primary health care centres to ensure judicious use of the items, warning that the government would not hesitate to sanction any official for diversion of the items.

Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Save One Million Lives, Nasarawa State, Mr. Sardauna Ali, said the equipment would go a long way in reducing the rate of maternal and child mortality, especially in the rural areas of the state. Ali gave the breakdown of the hospital equipment to include delivery beds, suction machines, mucus extractors, wall monitors, thermometers trolleys, weighing scales and stethoscopes, among others.

