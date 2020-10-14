News

Nasarawa distributes equipment worth N300m to hospitals

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comment(0)

No fewer than 700 primary healthcare centres across the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa State have taken delivery of hospital equipment worth over N300 million. The equipment were procured through the Federal Government/World Bank Assisted Programme, Save One Million Lives, in collaboration with the Nasarawa State government. Distributing the items to local government coordinators of primary healthcare centres in Lafia yesterday, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Malam Isiyaku Abari, said the gesture was a major intervention by the state government to enhance the health sector.

Abari, who said the distribution of the medical equipment was the second major intervention of Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration in revamping the health sector, said the state government had carried out renovation work on over 17 general hospitals and state’s specialist hospitals. He enjoined the benefitting local government heads of primary health care centres to ensure judicious use of the items, warning that the government would not hesitate to sanction any official for diversion of the items.

Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Save One Million Lives, Nasarawa State, Mr. Sardauna Ali, said the equipment would go a long way in reducing the rate of maternal and child mortality, especially in the rural areas of the state. Ali gave the breakdown of the hospital equipment to include delivery beds, suction machines, mucus extractors, wall monitors, thermometers trolleys, weighing scales and stethoscopes, among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Diri assures security agencies of support against criminality

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said that his administration would effectively collaborate with security agencies in the state to actualise his administration’s development agenda. This was as the newly deployed Commissioner of Police to the state assured the governor and people of the state of professionalism in policing the state. The governor stated […]
News

Film industry contributed N83bn to GDP in 2018

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Nigeria’s film industry contributed N83 billion to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2018 and remains the second largest employer of labour in Nigeria.   Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who announced this in Abuja at the inauguration of the Steering Committee on the Commercialisation of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), said the […]
News

Pay us our 5 months’ dues, else strike continues, ASUU tells FG

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Sola Adeyemo Ibadan   Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday accused the Federal Government of having deducted checkoff dues between February and June 2020 on behalf of their Union, but refused to remit same, threatening that without its remittance, the ongoing strike would continue.   This was made known through the University of Ibadan […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: