Nasarawa distributes relief materials to flood victims

IA Nasarawa State government yesterday distributed assorted food items as relief materials to the recent flood victims in some parts of the state.

The items, in 44 trucks, included 600 bags of grains, bundles of mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets, cooking utensils and building materials, among other items. Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), Mr. Zamani Allumaga, announced this during the distribution of the items in Lafia.

He said the gesture was to cushion the effect on victims of the flood. He added that communities worse hit by the flood included Ara, Ribi, Udeni- Magaji, Gude and a settlement in Nasarawa town. According to him, 250 households were submerged in Ara, Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state, 57 households at Ribi, Awe Local Government Area while 11 households were affected at Gude with Gidan Soja settlement ly submerged, but no life was lost.

The executive secretary said government had purchased boats and stationed them at flood prone areas to respond to emergency situations aimed at saving lives when such disasters occur

