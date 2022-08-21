Nasarawa: Driving governance through ICT

Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State as a member of the Presidential Council on Digital Economy. CHEKE EMMANUEL examines the significance of this appointment on Buhar’s Government and Nasarawa State

The recent appointment of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State as a Member of the Presidential Council on Digital Economy by President Muhammadu Buhari was greeted with excitement by many Nigerians, including gurus in the ICT.

While many described the appointment of Sule as a member, Presidential Council on Digital Economy by President Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘right peg in a round hole’, others say the appointment was well deserved and commendable.

A peep into the merit of his appointment showed that the achievements recorded by Governor Abdullahi Sule in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) with special emphasis on the promotion of digital economy, he has placed Nasarawa State on top of nations driven by digital economy, thus earning him the meritorious appointment. Little wonder that Governor Abdullahi Sule’s appointment as member, Presidential Council on Digital Economy by Buhari justifies the governor’s penchant for and belief in Information Communication Technology, ICT.

The notice of Governor Sule’s appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, recently. The letter added that the constitution of the Presidential Council is in an effort to implement the National Digital Economy Policy (NDEPS) and the Nigerian E-government Master Plan (NEGMP)

The Minister of Communication noted that Nasarawa State is critical to the success of Nigeria’s Digital Economy Agenda, stating that Governor Abdullahi Sule and other members of the Council were inaugurated by the chairman of the council, President Muhammadu Buhari on a date in June 2022 where he tasked members of the council to work towards further strengthening the capacity of government to develop, adopt and deploy digital technologies to make government more efficient and transparent, thereby improving Nigeria’s global standing in the ease of doing business index..

Commenting on Governor Sule’s appointment, Director-General, Nasarawa State Bureau for Information Communication Technology, Shehu Ibrahim, who spoke in an exclusive interview, said that they in the Bureau were excited over the appointment, describing the appointment as well deserved and a step in the right direction. He said that since coming on board, Governor Abdullahi Sule has made ICT the driving tool for governance, commerce and economic prosperity for Nasarawa State in terms of increased revenue generation and E-governance.

Ibrahim said: “For us in the Nasarawa State Bureau for Information Communication Technology, we are very excited over the appointment of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A.Sule as member Presidential Council on Digital Economy and E-government by President Muhammadu Buhari.” “It is truly a wonderful thing that our Governor has been recognized for what he has been able to do and still doing.

Since coming on board of Sule, he has made ICT the focus of his administration. He has made it part of what he need to put forward. He has shown the state and beyond what ICT can do positively” “Look at the work he has done in the areas of revenue generation in the state; how ICT has actually enabled the state to save money, generate money and have our revenue bank expand” “Look at the area of investment, trade and commerce and other sectors. The Government of Nasarawa State under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule put ICT forward and ICT has actually been the key driver in the development process of the state”

“So what the governor is doing in the state , what he is doing in the country we are eternally grateful to Mr. President for such an honour and we pray that God will continue to guide and bless and keep His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule to enable him do more” “The Governor came on board with sound plans, sound ideas on how to make Nasarawa State prosperous and ICT is one of those things that he has been doing and still doing.

We are excited that he has been recognized by Mr. President” ” Our expectation is that the Governor will go to the Presidential Council on Digital Economy and E-government and bring to bear his wealth of experience as a businessman, as an Engineer and as a dedicated leader that knows what the people want. He will be able to shine at the Presidential Council on Digital Economy and E-government to a level that people will be very surprised” Director General, Nasarawa State Bureau for Information Technology and Communication (BICT), Malam Shehu Ibrahim, who drives the ICT in the state, received the award as the – Most Outstanding Promoter of Digital Economy.

He said the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT also bagged – Excellent Innovative Service Delivery award at the Titans of Tech Awards event recently held in Lagos State. “Every time we go out to all our functions, people look at us and wondered; when did Nasarawa State became a high flying state in ICT and we tell them, since we learnt , since we changed and since we got a governor that wanted ICT to thrive – since then, we have been thriving ” He explained.

The DG equally revealed that, the bureau had conducted over 16,000 trainings on ICT, 48,000 JAMB registrations, 13,500 JAMB examinations and had brought into the state 3,500 computers which are currently in use at the Bureau and the State . He also congratulated Engineer Sule for giving Nasarawa State the required visibility in good governance as the state was placed at number 28 in SFTAS ranking of 2019. Whereas in SFTAS assessment of 2020, Nasarawa was first in the country.

However, in the second assessment of 2020, the state was ranked third and in the last assessment of 2021, which was carried out a couple of weeks ago, Nasarawa once again emerged first”, the DG said.

In his response, Governor Abdullahi Sule said – the world had already moved long time ago to Information Communication Technology and that Nasarawa State cannot continue to remain behind. He urged the management of the bureau to continue to emphasize the need for the people of the state especially the civil servants to become computer literate as the world has moved on.

“First of all, let me congratulate you and your SSA as well as all the member staff of BICT for taking the challenge of ICT seriously in the state – and driving us to where we are ” The governor said. He stressed that for Nasarawa State to actually move from number 28 position to the top 3 for him is the actualization of the dream he had when he took over leadership of the state in 2019 with a pledge to be among the best three states in Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...