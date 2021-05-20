Nasarawa earmarks N30m for birth spacing

Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

The Nasarawa State government has said that it has earmarked N30 million in its 2021 budget on Family Planning (FP) and birth spacing in order to address the challenges child mortality rate in the state.

The state’s Coordinator, Family Planning, Mrs Solomi Aya, disclosed this at a Media Round Table organised by DEVCOMS and supported by The Change Initiative, which held at the headquarters of the Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in Lafia, the state capital, on Tuesday.

She explained that out of the N30 million budgeted last year for family Planning services in the state, N20 million was appropriated for family planning and birth spacing activities, while N10 million would be spent on adolescence health challenges in the state.

According to her, the objective of the budget was to support the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) which is the supplier of family planning commodities to support states to extend such services to more communities.

Her words: “We get most of our commodities directly from the FMoH which is there to support states.

“As I’m talking to you now the commodities are at the Logistics Management Coordinating Unit (LMCU) ready for distribution to all our implementing facilities across the state.”

The director hinted that only 14.3 per cent of the family planning commodities were utilised because of low level of patronage by clients.

In a remark, the Director, Public Health in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Ibrahim Adamu, said that the Media Round Table was organised to inform the journalists about effort of government in providing family planning services in the state.

He added that the event was also to equip health reporters to create more awareness through their news reportage, feature writing, Radio/Television commentaries and documentaries on birth spacing and Family Planning issues in the state.

Dr. Adamu explained that the aim of media discussion was to make journalists clearly understand the burden of child mortality women are facing in Nasarawa State, and the relevant strategies in mitigating them for improved services in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...