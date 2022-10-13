News

Nasarawa ex-Speaker apologises for plot to impeach ex-gov

Former Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Musa Mohammed, has apologised to the people of the state over the impeachment plot against the then governor of the state, Tanko Al-Makura. The then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dominated 4th Assembly plotted to impeach the then governor, citing allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds, among other things. The impeachment move subsequently failed. He made the apology in a remark at the unveiling and launching of a compendium tagged: “The journey of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2022,” held yesterday in Lafia. Mohammed, who was the speaker of the 4th Assembly said that though the action of the Assembly was constitutional, he regretted that the action did not only slowed down the pace of development at that time alone, but it also robbed the state of peace while the impeachment saga lasted

 

