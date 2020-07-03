Nasarawa gov. appoints Ibrahim Addra as CPS

Governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, has appointed Ibrahim Inuwa Addra as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of the state. Before his appointment, Ibrahim Addra was a state House Correspondent of Channels Tevelevison in Abuja. He was Chief Press Secretary to the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) led administration of Alhaji Aliyu Akwe Doma between 2007- 2011. A statement signed by the Secretary to The State Government (SSG), Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu and made available to newsmen yesterday in Lafia, the state capital, said Ibrahim Inusa Addra’s appointment is with immediate effect.

“In furtherance to the commitment of the present administration to strengthening the public service for improved service delivery, His Excellency, Engr Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State, has approved the appointment of Ibrahim Addra as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Nasarawa State “ Reacting on his appointment in a telephone interview, the newly appointed Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Nasarawa State, Ibrahim Addra, said he was happy with the appointment, saying he will contribute his qouta to the service of his father land.

