Nasarawa gov commiserates with father of slain Immigration Officer

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday commiserated with the family of a slain immigration officer, Salisu Usman, who was killed along with his sister, Sa’adatu, in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state. The governor vowed that his administration would spare no effort in tackling violent crimes in the state. Governor Sule, who spoke when he paid a condolence visit to Akwanga, said the recent meeting of 70 graded traditional rulers, heads of security agencies and community leaders in the state, adding that the move was a critical step towards checking crime in the state. He prayed to God to grant the souls of the deceased officer and his sister eternal rest. Responding on behalf of the family, former minister of information and a relation of the father of the late siblings thanked the governor for the visit while calling for sustained effort to rid the state of criminal elements.

