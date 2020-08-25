Nasarawa gov denies plotting against Agara’s nomination for NPC job

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday said that there is no iota of truth in the rumour that he is working against the nomination of the former Deputy Governor of the state, Silas Agara’s nomination as chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) as reported by one online medium.

An online medium in the state had berated the governor for allegedly working against the appointment of the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Hon. Silas Agara, a Christian, as chairman of the National Population Commission.

The online medium had reported that Governor Sule was among top personalities working against President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Agara for the job and was working to replace him with one Kara from Kano State. The report also said President Buhari was under pressure to replace Agara to avoid “handing over the commission to a Christian.”

Governor Sule in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra and made available to newsmen in Lafia, said there was no iota of truth in the report alleging religious discrimination against him.

The governor described the report as a desperate attempt to distract his administration from delivering campaign promises to the people of the state. But in a swift reaction, an official of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, who did not want his name in print, expressed regret that Governor Sule was working against Christians in the state.

“We are not surprised with what is contained in the report of Sahara Reporters concerning the planned replacement of Agara’s nomination in the NPC job because the governor has from the onset demonstrated that he is a governor for only Muslims in the state.

