News

Nasarawa gov inaugurates construction of N30bn Technology Village

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comment(0)

The Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahhi Sule has flagged off the construction of Nasarawa Technology Village in Aso Pada in Karu Local Government Area of the state. The project comprised 1,962 housing units estate, technology hub and other facilities, and it is being done in collaboration with ABS Blueprint Consortium through Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Speaking on the ground breaking project, the governor said that it was in line with his administration’s development roadmap in the area of housing, technology, employment and industrialisation. He informed that the project, which is being executed by an indigenous company, was meant to improve the living standard of the people of the state. He said that the project was fully funded by the private partners in the consortium.

He said that the state government would ensure that the investors construct a dedicated link road to the estate. The Managing Director of ABS Blueprint Consortium, Mohammed Yamusa, said that the 1,962 units Technology Village comprises 668 units of one bedroom flats, 558 units of two bedroom flats, 376 units of two bedroom bungalows as well as 360 units of three bedroom bungalows. He said that the village would have a technology hub with offices for local and international IT companies for the training of more that 2,000 students annually as software engineers, who would be helped to secure jobs that could earn them as high as 3,000 US dollars each monthly.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

5G: NCC undertakes successful mock auction of 3.5 GHz spectrum

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has successfully undertaken a mock session for the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum auction for the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) network in the country. The simulated auction, which took place on Friday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, was preparatory to the main auction scheduled to take place on […]
News

Runsewe tasks govt, parents on development of children

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has charged the government and parents on paying premium to the adequate upbringing and development of the children, saying they are the hope and future of the country. He gave this charge during the celebration of Children’s Day event held […]
News

Ambassador TY Buratai and echoes of truth on insurgency

Posted on Author Linus Ojoko

“ (Military) is not only the force that should be used, what about the non-kinetic approach? What about development? So many places don’t have roads, several places don’t have schools. There is low level of education, high illiteracy. These are what breed insecurity and criminality”- Gen. TY Buratai (rtd) in an interview with ThisDay and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica