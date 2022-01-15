Nasarawa gov inaugurates construction of N30bn Technology Village

The Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahhi Sule has flagged off the construction of Nasarawa Technology Village in Aso Pada in Karu Local Government Area of the state. The project comprised 1,962 housing units estate, technology hub and other facilities, and it is being done in collaboration with ABS Blueprint Consortium through Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Speaking on the ground breaking project, the governor said that it was in line with his administration’s development roadmap in the area of housing, technology, employment and industrialisation. He informed that the project, which is being executed by an indigenous company, was meant to improve the living standard of the people of the state. He said that the project was fully funded by the private partners in the consortium.

He said that the state government would ensure that the investors construct a dedicated link road to the estate. The Managing Director of ABS Blueprint Consortium, Mohammed Yamusa, said that the 1,962 units Technology Village comprises 668 units of one bedroom flats, 558 units of two bedroom flats, 376 units of two bedroom bungalows as well as 360 units of three bedroom bungalows. He said that the village would have a technology hub with offices for local and international IT companies for the training of more that 2,000 students annually as software engineers, who would be helped to secure jobs that could earn them as high as 3,000 US dollars each monthly.

