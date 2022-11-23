Nasarawa gov presents N148.9bn 2023 budget to Assembly

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule yesterday presented a budget of N148, 958, 122,525.05 for 2023 to the House of Assembly for consideration and approval. According to him, the budget will be used for the completion of ongoing projects, addressing security threats and creating job opportunities, among others.

Sule said the ”Budget of Economic Consolidation and Continuity” would be funded from grants, allocation from the federation account and other sources. In the budget, N90,566,516,459.56, representing 60.80%, was earmarked for recurrent expenditure, with N58,391,606,065.49 representing 39.20%, capital expenditure. The education sector tops with N37. 43 billion followed by agriculture and Water Resources with N11. 32 billion. Government House Administration takes N4.67 billion, with N9.50 billion voted forSecurity/ Officeof theSSG

