Nasarawa gov presents revised N72.9bn 2020 budget to state Assembly

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday presented a revised 2020 budget of N62.96 billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval due to the effects of coronavirus on the economy.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this after Hon. Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), Majority Leader of the House, read the governor’s letter during the House’s proceedings in Lafia yesterday.

He said the revised bud-get tagged; “Budget of Inclusive Development,” was necessary as the Coronavirus pandemic has affected the socio-economic activities of the state, the country and the world at large.

According to the speaker, in furtherance of its support to Engineer Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed, the House has expeditiously passed the 2020 appropriation amendment bill of the sum of N62.96 billion into first and second reading, respectively.

The speaker said: “A bill for a law to amend the Nasarawa State 2020 appropriation bill of N62,968,348, 139.00 only for the services of Nasarawa State has scaled first and second reading at the House. “The accelerated passage was due to the importance of the budget to the development of the state as a result of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“The recurrent expenditure is N31,943,912,285.00. billion only while the capital expenditure is N26,465,632,374.00 billion only and the consolidated revenue fund charges is N4,558,803,479.00 billion,only,” he said.

The speaker committed the revised budget to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for its necessary action and to report back to the House on Wednesday, July 22.

Earlier, Hon. Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House while presenting the governor’s message, urged his colleagues to give the budget an accelerated passage in the interest of development

