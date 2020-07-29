News

Nasarawa gov signs N62.9bn revised 2020 budget

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday signed the state’s 2020 revised budget of N62.9 billion into law.

 

The total budget’s recurrent expenditure decreased by 37.78 per cent from N58,670,129,609 to N36,502,715,764. Sule had presented a budget of N108, 444,805,614.00 only in December, 2019.

 

Performing the ceremony yesterday at the Government House, Lafia, the governor explained that in the process of implementing the 2020 Appropriation Law, the world witness the sudden upsurge of a novel pandemic tagged COVID-19, which was still ravaging the global economic system.

 

The virus had shut down global economic activities rendering capital markets ineffective for income generation and purposeful development forcing his administration to reduce the budget. He said it became imperative to present another Appropriation Bill to our esteemed House of Assembly within the midyear of 2020.

