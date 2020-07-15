Nasarawa gov: We’ll not tolerate quackery in carrying out public works

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday inaugurated the state Technical and Expatriate Monitoring Committee and the state Expatriate Monitoring Committee on Engineering, with a call on them to come up with stringent regupations that would guide the ethics and practice of the profession.

Inaugurating the committees at the Government House, Lafia, Governor Sule said his administration would not tolerate quackery in the execution of public works.

He said the inuguration became necessary in view of the emerging building collapse in the country with attendanct effect on human lives and property.

The governor said: “Let me reiterate that in carrying out engineering projects in Nasarawa State, there will be no tolerance for quackery.

In the same token, no engineer will be allowed to suppervise any project except duly registered by COREN and possesses appropriate practicing licence, which shall be a condition for pre-qualification by all companies assigned to carry- out engineering projects in the state.”

