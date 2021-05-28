Metro & Crime

Nasarawa gov’s aide, ex-councillor, inspector held for rail vandalism

Special Adviser (SA) to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Infrastructure, Yusuf Abubakar Musa, has been arrested by the police for allegedly vandalising Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) facilities. Other suspects included senior police officers, businessmen and a lawyer. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bola Longe, paraded the arrested Musa alongside 16 others suspected vandals yesterday at the state command’s headquarters in Lafia. The commissioner also paraded eight suspected armed robbers, 37 kidnappers and displayed five live ammunition, 12 motorcycles, three vehicles and N760,000 recovered from the suspects during the operations.

Longe gave details of the other suspected vandals to include Mohammed Isiaka, former supervisory councillor on education in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area; Mr. Marta Thai, a Chinese and manager of Young Xing Steel Company, Abuja (alleged criminal receiver); and Jacob Terlumun Emmanuel, procurement officer of the Chinese company.

The commissioner named other suspects as Samuel Shagbaor, an official of the NRC and the Principal Technical Officer covering Agyaragu, Lafia and its suburbs; Umaru Dauda and Abubakar Nuhu, owners of the trailer who offered N160,000 bribe to secure the release of the vehicle; Nathaniel Oba, principal partner, Nathoba & CO – a law chamber in Benin and legal adviser to Yong Xing Steel Company Nigeria Limited who reportedly offered N600,000 cash to bribe the investigating team of the Anti- Kidnapping Unit to secure the release of his client. Other suspects arrested at the crime scene are Samuel Asolok, an official of the Nigerian Legion; Inspector Richard Joseph attached to State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Lafia; Sergeant Mali Peter attached to SCIID and Ibrahim Amegwa Usman, an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to the Arms Squad, NSCDC’s Command Headquarters, Lafia. Alonge said items recovered from the suspects included a Falker Mercedes Benz truck with registration number LFA 636 ZX loaded with vandalised rail tracks/ slippers, one DAF with registration number T-1726 LA trailer loaded with vandalised rail tracks/slippers. Others included N160,000 offered as bribe to secure the release of the vehicle, two white Peugeot J5 buses – one of which was laden with vandalised rail tracks marked XU 790 ENU and QAP 654 XA.

