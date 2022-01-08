News

Nasarawa govt. assures of completion of Lafia Airport

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nasarawa State Government has said that the Lafia Airport project under construction would soon be completed. The government has so far spent N40bn on the Airport project and has earmarked N1bn in the 2022 budget for the completion of the project. The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Daniel Agyeno disclosed this at the 2022 budget breakdown yesterday in Lafia, saying that construction work on the Airport project has reached advanced stage. He explained that the government had put in place stringent measures to monitor and ensure full implementation of the 2022 budget to have value for monies spent. The commissioner urged Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to be guided by the Appropriation Law and ensure that revenue due for the state are promptly collected and accounted for to achieve target in the budget.

 

