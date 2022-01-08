Nasarawa govt. assures of completion of Lafia Airport

The Nasarawa State Government has said that the Lafia Airport project under construction would soon be completed. The government has so far spent N40bn on the Airport project and has earmarked N1bn in the 2022 budget for the completion of the project. The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Daniel Agyeno disclosed this at the 2022 budget breakdown yesterday in Lafia, saying that construction work on the Airport project has reached advanced stage. He explained that the government had put in place stringent measures to monitor and ensure full implementation of the 2022 budget to have value for monies spent. The commissioner urged Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to be guided by the Appropriation Law and ensure that revenue due for the state are promptly collected and accounted for to achieve target in the budget.
Related Articles
UNILORIN pride to Nigeria, says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the management, staff and students of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) for sustaining the glowing reputation of the institution as the most sought after University in the last eight years. Buhari, who gave the commendation on Saturday at the 2021 Convocation ceremonies of the University of Ilorin, opined that “this […]
AfCFTA: Africa’s GDP to hit $3.4 trillion –ECA
The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), has said that the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) would project the continent’s gross domestic product to $3.4 trillion. Director of the African Institute for Development and Economic Planning (IDEP), Karima Bounemra Ben Soltane, made the disclosure during a consultation meeting with African micro, small […]
COVID-19: Nigeria records six new deaths, 1,588 positive infections
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 1,588 new samples positive for the coronavirus across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The new cases were disclosed in the agency’s update for February 6, 2021. On Saturday, Lagos retained its top spot as the state with the highest number of daily […]
