Nasarawa Guber: Sule revs activities with campaign flag-off

CHEKE EMMANUEL reports on inauguration of the Governorship Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State and the flag-off of the campaign for Governor Abdullahi Sule’s second term bid

The formal inauguration of a 350-man campaign council of the Nasarawa State governor and the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Sule, by President Muhammadu Buhari marked yet another journey into the second term bid of the governor ahead of the 2023 general election. This time around, the journey into the second term bid of Governor Sule appears to be smooth looking given the support of critical stakeholders of the APC on the state unlike in 2019, when there was a tough contest for the party’s governorship ticket among top members of the party during the party’s primaries.

The presence of the critical stakeholders of the APC, the governorship candidate (Sule) and his running mate, Dr. Emmanuuel Akabe at the inauguration of the campaign council inauguration restored hope and confidence of potential victory for the party and its candidates in the 2023 elections. Interestingly, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, did not only make the ceremony tick but gave an indication that the presidency is interested in the reelection bid of Governor Sule. The top echelon of the party led by its National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, was not left out.

Governor Sule had hit the ground running towards his re-election, when he set up a reconciliation and strategic committee to water the ground ahead of the electioneering thereby creating vistas of hope and electoral success. Speaking at the flag off of the governorship campaign and inauguration of the APC campaign council during a rally at the Lafia Square, President Buhari (represented by Prof. Gambari) tasked supporters of the party to vote for presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shetima, Governor Sule and all candidates of the party during the 2023 general election.

He said that the APC government has achieved a lot in the past seven and a half years, urging the people of the state to support the party and all its candidates in the coming elections. President Buhari said his leadership is committed to safety and security of the country as well as revitalization of agriculture and diversification of the economy. He said: “I am committed to leaving the country much safer.

I am committed to leaving a country where probity and transparency is key. I am going to leave the legacy of infrastructure, the legacy of diversified economy, the legacy of a safer country. And who is best to consolidate that legacy? What I want first of all is that my party should be returned. I want all APC governors to be returned.

I want most states to become APC states. In that context, what do I want, continu-ity and consolidation of our achievements in Nasarawa State.” Other chieftains of the APC, who spoke at the rally, include the National Chairman of the party, Adamu; Director-General of the Sule/ Akabe Campaign Council, Senator Abubakar Sodangi and chairman of Nasarawa APC, Dr. John Mamman, drummed support for Governor Sule’s reelection. Meanwhile, Governor Sule has flaggedoff his campaign in Toto, headquarters of Toto local Government Area of the state with a pledge to sustain the gains of his achievement when re-elected in 2023 general election. Sule told the people of the state that he will initiate programmes that will improve their general wellbeing even as he promised to sustain the protection of lives and property of the citizens of the state when re-elected.

The governor continued to preach the message of hope, love, peace and peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethnic nationalities during his campaign rallies in Nasarawa town, Karu, Wamba and Nasarswa Eggon. At another rally in Karu, headquarters of Karu Local Government Area of the state, Governor Sule said a major Chinese construction company, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), wants to partner with the Nasarawa State government for the building of a rail line from Apo in the Federal Capital Territory to Keffi in Nasarawa State.

He informed the mammoth crowd that turned up for the rally that the project is expected to commence next year, and on completion, will decongest traffic on the Karu-Keffi expressway. The governor also announced that work has commenced on the N30 billion Nasarawa Technology Village located in Aso-Panda, which was flagged off early this year, noting that the Technology Village, the third of its kind in the country will create opportunities for youths of the state to acquire knowledge in the digital economy.

Earlier, while paying homage at the palace of the Esu Karu, HRH Luka Panya Baba, Governor Sule disclosed that as part of efforts by his administration to boost security and provide access to communities, the contract for the construction of the Masaka-Luvu road has been awarded, with the contractor already on site to begin work. He also said that contract has been awarded for the construction of bridges across the road linking Gurku to Panda.

The governor promised to also upgrade traditional titles in Karu Local Government Area in order for the royal fathers to assist the government in the area of security. He explained that, since the coming of his administration, investors have been coming to the state, particularly Karu Local Government Area.

He disclosed that a former president of the country called him recently to commend him on developments in the state and to also inform him of his desire to invest in Karu. “We identify every area and we try the best we can to bring what is best for that area. What is best for Karu right now is future development that will hold Nasarawa State economy as a whole. What we have in Awe is agriculture and that will hold Nasarawa State. What we have in Keana is oil production and that will hold not only Nasarawa State but the entire North.

In Uke, we have the possibility of gold,” the governor said. The governor noted that while the government was unable to embark on these projects and more in the past was mostly due to lack of funds but through prudence and efficient management of the state’s resources, Nasarawa now has sufficient funds to not only embark on additional infrastructural development but to be able to pay salaries even before the federation allocation is disbursed. In his remarks, the Esu Karu, HRH Luka Baba, commended Governor Sule for his sterling leadership qualities, stressing that his people gathered at the palace to bear witness to testimonies of what he (Sule) is doing and what he means to the state.

“At the time you were seeking for election to become governor, you told us many things, you made so many promises. You promised that you are going to see how you will improve the social and economic wellbeing of the people. “You told us how you are going to create an enabling environment for economic development and investments in Karu. You told us how you are going to work on improving the infrastructure across the state and of course in Karu. You also told us how you are going to boost agricultural production across the state. It pleased us that you have plans to improve farming activities in the state.

“I stand here today, and I believe that I am speaking the mind of all traditional rulers here that we have summed up all these promises and your sojourn in the past three years plus by saying that yours is a promise made and a promise kept,” the monarch said. At the rally in Keffi, National Women Leader of the APC, Dr. Betta Edu, commended Governor Sule for devoting over 30 per cent of the annual budget of the state for education, which she said, is the bedrock of any society.

The APC national women leader equally commended the governor for his forays in the areas of health and security as well as for being labour friendly and for prompt payment of salaries. She also commended the governor for his women friendly policies. Dr. Edu used the opportunity to call on women in Keffi and across the state to embark on a vigorous campaign for all the candidates of the APC as well as to ensure that they collect their voters’ cards to enable them vote for the party during the 2023 elections.

“As we go on, women in Keffi, women in Nasarawa, it is door-to-door. Don’t sit down and wait for a performing governor to call you, you don’t need his approval, he has granted express approval, start going from one door to the other, in your streets, in your compound, in your cluster, in your unit and ward and speak to people about APC,” she said.

Besides the campaign, Sule’s re-election bid received a boost a fortnight ago, when his predecessor, Senator Tanko Al-makura declared support for the governor, while speaking during the official inauguration of his campaign council/advisory council at the Ta’al Conference Hotel, Lafia. Senator Al-makura who seized the opportunity to apologise to those who contested the APC governorship primary with Sule in 2019, said though he provided a level playing field for all the gubernatorial aspirants then, he could not shy away from the fact that Sule was his preferred choice.

He also cleared the air that there is no rift between him and the governor, saying that although some people attempted to create bad blood between him and Sule that couldn’t work. His words: “I wish to thank all citizens of Nasarawa South Senatorial District because I have seen love, I have seen loyalty, I have seen commitment and true followership of the people of the state.

As you can see, we the people of Nasarawa State have not made mistake. If you look at who Abdullahi Sule is, you will know that you made the right choice.” “One of the things Governor Sule is known for is his competence. Given his pedigree and experience not only in politics but the economy, I can say that Nasarawa State is lucky to have him as governor.

“He has added value to the existing infrastructure in Nasarawa State within three and half years. He has tried his best to add value to each of the projects that was started right from the creation of the state and that shows that we can trust him with a another four years.”

