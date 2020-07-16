Metro & Crime

Nasarawa: Gunmen kidnap Immigration officer, wife, kill one

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comment(0)

Armed men yesterday abducted a Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officer, Salisu Usman, and his wife in Nasarawa State. The officer and his wife were abducted about 9p.m. at their residence at Gudi in the Akwanga Local Government Area. A witness said the abductors invaded the residence, short sporadically and took their victims away. The witness added that the abductors also killed the officer’s sister during the attack. Comptroller of Immigration in the state, Zainab Lawal, confirmed the attack on the telephone. She said: “Nigeria Immigration Officer (NIS) Superintendent Salisu Usman and hiswifehavebeenabductedat gunpoint. And his sister was shot which led to her death.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Tension in Edo as suspected assassins murder APC guber aspirant’s father in-law

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The political tension and uncertainty in Edo State Thursday took a dangerous dimension following the sudden murder of one Professor Christopher Ogiehor. Prof. Ogiehor, aged 80 years, until his tragic death was the father in-law to one of the disqualified aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Majority Leader of the state House […]
Metro & Crime

Another journalist beaten in Imo over news report

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

Barely three weeks after a local publisher in Imo State was beaten up by thugs loyal to a lawmaker in the State House of Assembly, another journalist, Ike Nwosu was on Tuesday beaten black and blue by thugs allegedly loyal to the lawmaker for Oguta state constituency, Hon. Frank Ugboma. Ike Nwosu, who reports for […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo CP speaks on encounter at govt house, says: ‘I’m not a politician’

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Ondo Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami says his policing style will not be influenced by sentiment.     The CP made this known while reacting to criticisms which trailed his encounter with Agboola Ajayi, Deputy Governor of the state, on Saturday night.   BACKLINKS Salami and a group of police officers had prevented the Deputy Governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: