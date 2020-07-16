Nasarawa: Gunmen kidnap Immigration officer, wife, kill one

Armed men yesterday abducted a Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officer, Salisu Usman, and his wife in Nasarawa State. The officer and his wife were abducted about 9p.m. at their residence at Gudi in the Akwanga Local Government Area. A witness said the abductors invaded the residence, short sporadically and took their victims away. The witness added that the abductors also killed the officer’s sister during the attack. Comptroller of Immigration in the state, Zainab Lawal, confirmed the attack on the telephone. She said: “Nigeria Immigration Officer (NIS) Superintendent Salisu Usman and hiswifehavebeenabductedat gunpoint. And his sister was shot which led to her death.”

