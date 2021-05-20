Nasarawa inaugurates automated flood warning machine

The Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, has inaugurated an automated early warning flood machine in Umaisha in Toto Local Government Area of the state, with a call on the community to protect the equipment. He said the machine was installed to alert communities residing along the riverine areas of early warning flood before it occurred with the aim of protecting them from flood. The governor said the inauguration of projects was part of activities to mark his two years in office. He said: “I am here as part of activities to mark my two years in office and to meet you and hear from you in order to take the state to the next level of development. “It is important that I speak with the community that are directly involved in the project. The project looks like a small project to you because it is automated. It is an expensive project because of the amount of moneywehaveinvestedinto it. I call on you to do your best you can to protect the project.

Like this: Like Loading...