Nasarawa: Intrigues ahead of 2023 polls

CHEKE EMMANUEL reports on the battle for the control of All Progressives Congress (APC) structures in Nasarawa State among major stakeholders within the party ahead of the 2023 governorship election

Unprecedented jubilation rented the air across the nooks and crannies of Nasarawa State on May 29 2019, following the inauguration of Alhaji Abdullahi Sule as governor. The reason for the jubilation, according to political analysts was not only the success of Sule at the poll but the successful transition of power within a political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The other reason was that the many people in the state were confident that the Governor Sule would meet their yearnings and aspirations given his record of financial discipline and achievement in the business clime.

Sadly enough, one year and six months after, the euphoria that greeted the coming on board of a man who is known to have carved a niche for himself in the business circle is now fast turning to regrets. Lamentations and bulkpassing as many pundits say, have since fore- closed hope of having their expectations realized given what they described as loss vision and direction. Pundits are of the view that since the Sule-led APC administration came on board on May 29, 2019, it has not initiated any viable project and completed same.

They pointed out that the only achievement recorded by the Governor Sule adminisration is the completion of some few abandoned projects initiated by previous administrations. They listed the projects to include the banquet hall of the Government House initiated by the late Governor Aliyu Akwe Doma of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Presidential Lodge and the Infection Disease Diagnostic Center both initiated and abandoned by the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Tanko Al-makura, who is now the senator representing Nasarawa South at the National Assembly; renovation of the government house and completion of expansion work at the state’s Specialist Hospital in Lafia, the state capital.

Some other stakeholders in the state, who also there is no viable project that has been initiated and completed by the Sule administration, noted that the only news the citizens hear at every point in time is inauguration of committees and receiving of courtesy calls by groups, communities tribal associations and signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with business partners by the governor.

The construction work on Agwede- Ome-Ashuku-Atabula fedder road initiated by the present administration stopped few months after the project was flagged off. The only viable project currently going on in the state is the Sisimbaki- Farin Ruwa road because of Federal Government’s interest in the Farin-Ruwa Dam for agricultural purposes and the hydro project hence the pace of work.

Regrettably, work on the few township roads in Lafia; the Abuja street , Al-Makura street and the Kilema-Rice Mill road are currently suffering some huge setbacks because of the slow pace of work on these projects thereby causing untold hardship to residents in the area and other roads users plying the streets.

Infact, the Sule administration had celebrated one year in office with erection of two kilometers solar power streets lights and inauguration of some committees and appointment of some key political officials into the groups, while running affairs of the state for six months before the constitution of his cabinet.

Most citizens also said they lost hope on Governor Sule for his lack of courage to admit that his predecessor, Senator Al-Makura left huge financial burden and other commitments, including many political hangers- on without assigned duties or portfolios in government house for him to bear the brunt as well as some unresolved political and community and chieftaincy issues for him to handle.

Pundits say they are particularly not happy with Governor Sule for his lack of will to dismantle the current political structure imposed on him by Al-makura and put in place a formidable structure that will meticulously work with the people and guarantee his second term bid in 2023. Those who hold this view disclosed that many politicians in the state are currently lamenting and regretting that after working for the success of the party and that of the governor at the poll in the 2019 elections, the governor has relegated them to the background without political appointments or contracts as some kind of appreciation.

There is no doubt that all is not well within the ruling APC in the state and uncertainty looms as there is a cold war going on between the three political leaders within the party and the incumbent governor over who controls both party machinery or who gets what elective and appointive political position in the state.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that one of the leaders of the party in the state, Al-Makura is bitter because of Governor Sule’s romance with the first civilian governor of the state, Abdullahi Adamu, who is currently enjoying his third tenure in the Senate as the senator representing Nasarawa West after governing the state for two consecutive terms.

Both Adamu and senator Al-Makura had a running battle over the choice of the incumbent governor during the build up to the governorship primaries. While the former had threatened to end the political carrier of the later, the later allegedly swore to to frustrate the former in his last days in office. Governor Sule’s headache on assumption of office was to reach out to some of the gubernatorial aspirants who contested the primary election with him.

In fact, it took the governor a great deal to convince them to come together and work with him but for the intervention of other stakeholders and traditional rulers within and outside the state. However, respite came the way of the governor when Senator Adamu took advantage of the rift between Sule and Al- Makura and craftily hijacked the governor. The development, analysts say, has further angered Al-Makura, who they said, is allegedly working against the governor’s second term bid.

But, Adamu, in his bid to dominate the political space and regain his supremacy over Al- Makura, mobilised various political, opinion and other stakeholders in the Nasarawa West Senatorial Zone of the state to officially endorse Governor Sule for a second a fortnight ago. Adamu’s led western delegation openly declared that no politician from Nasarawa West will contest against Governor Sule for the office of governor in 2023. According to members of the delegation, stakeholders in Nasarawa West are totally satisfied with the leadership style of the governor hence their endorsement of him for a second term.

It was gathered that the early endorsement of the governor by the Senator Adamu group was viewed by many political analysts as a gimmick and deception craftily done to firm the former governor’s control of Sule and party structures in the state.

At the moment, there is a cold war between Adamu and Al- Makura over who is the supreme political leader of the state and who decides what anyone gets political in the state. The development, according to analysts has rekindled the rift between the governor and Al-Makura. However, despite the power of incumbency, Governor Sule’s second term bid may run into hitches due to factors, which, if not worked on time.

Some of these factors include dismantling of the current political structure both at the state and local levels as well as that of the party believed to be in Al-Makura’s control. Other factors include dissolving the current State Executive Council (SEC) of the party and constituting a new one with more serious minded politicians that are loyal to him and conducting local government elections to bring in persons, who will genuinely mobilise people at the grassroots for him and in turn unite the various ethnic nationalities that are currently divided along religious lines as well as address daunting security challenges to give hope to the people of the state. More importantly, the governor needs to plant his arch loyalists at the state House of Assembly in the next round of election.

