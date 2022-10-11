News

Nasarawa Killings: Herders take over homes, farmlands in deserted community

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Suspected herders have reportedly taken over homes and turned farmlands of victims who deserted Gidan Sule, a Tiv settlement area in Kadarko, Keana Local Government Area of Nassrawa State to grazing land, less than 48 hours after attacking the community.

It was gathered that after the weekend attack on the community that claims more than 10 lives, the herders have reportedly taken over the deserted villages and farm crops belonging villagers grazing freely on the farmlands without challenge from security forces.

A survivor of that attack told newsmen at Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Giza, that the herdsmen have mobilised hundreds of their cattle and currently grazing on crops due for harvesting, deserted by the Tiv farmers after warning by security operatives to the herders to halt further attacks.

 

Another resident in the area, Mr. Iorzua Tyodugh, who escaped narrowly from the Saturday attack, told newsmen in an interview yesterday that his cassava and guinea corn farms both measuring over five hectares have been grazed completely by cows.

His words, “The herders now graze freely on our farm crops at both day and night. They have mobilised their herds from within and outside Keana Local Government” “Our hope of going back eventually to harvest our crops which is our only means of survival had been dashed. Even if we return home eventually, we will have nothing to feed our families and take care of other needs.”

 

Reacting to the development, President, Tiv Development Association (TIDA) in Nasarawa State, Comrade Peter Ahemba, who described the situation as unfortunate, regretted that, the herdsmen, having murdered about 10 of his kinsmen have now resorted to destroying farm crops that would have been used by the survivors  to feed.

 

