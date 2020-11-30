Nasarawa lauds FG for citing waste recycling plant in state

TheNasarawaStategovernment has lauded the Federal Governmentforcitingawasterecyclingplant inLafia, thestatecapital.

Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Musa Abubakar, who disclosed this while briefing journalists after the state’s monthly sanitation exercise at the weekend, said construction work on the site would soon commence.

He disclosed that the waste recycling plant, which was capable of creating hundreds of job opportunities for youths and women, would be cited at Angwan Rere in Lafia.

The commissioner said the state government had donated a site for the project, adding that henceforth, wastes collected from the state would be taken to the plant for recycling into various products for both domestic and commercial purposes.

Abubakar explained further that the citing of the plant would create jobs for the youth and serve as revenue generation for the state whenitbecomesoperational.

“As soon as the waste recycling plant is ready for operation, waste from the streets would be mopped up to the site for recycling to other products,”

