Nasarawa LG poll: APC sweeps 13 chairmanship seats

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won all 13 chairmanship seats in Wednesday’s Nasarawa State local government election. Announcing the results in Lafia yesterday, the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASEIC) Chairman, Ayuba Wandai Usman, said seven parties participated in the election.
He said: “From the collated results from across all 13 local government areas, APC candidates from Akwanga, Awe, Doma, Karu, Keana, Kokona, Lafia, Nasarawa, Nassarawa Eggon, Obi, Toto and Wamba are hereby returned elected. “For the councillorship of the 147 electoral wards, APC candidates are hereby returned elected.” Usman, who declined to make public details on the number of votes scored by the various parties, said the law empowering NASEIC to conduct council elections does not mandate him to provide such details.

