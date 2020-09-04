Nasarawa monarch bags fellowship of AISSON

The Aguma of Bassa Turunku Kingdom in Nasarawa State, His Royal Highness Dr. David Wodi Tukura has been awarded the fellowship of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operations of Nigeria (AISSON) in recognition of his leading role in promoting security and safety culture and consciousness in Nigeria.

Announcing the award in Lagos, renowned security expert and the President of AISSON, Dr. Ona Ekhomu praised the recently enthroned monarch for spreading the gospel of security awareness in his Kingdom and making Nasarawa State safer.

He said: “His Highness is a veritable security icon who served twice as commandant of the Training Academy of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Dr. Tukura also served as Director of Research in EFCC. He holds the prestigious security certification – Certified Protection Officer (CPO) from the International Foundation of Protection Officers USA.

“His Highness brings critical security and leadership skills to the fight against banditry and terrorism in Nasarawa State and the North-Central geo-political zone of Nigeria. Given the pedigree of His Highness he is well positioned to assist Governor Abdullahi Sule and other State actors in achieving public peace in the state.”

Dr. Ekhomu advised state governments to weave traditional rulers into the fabric of security in the states.

He advised traditional rulers to organise vigilance groups and hunters to defend their kingdom while the public security agencies combat complex security threats such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, assassinations, etc.

He advised traditional rulers to design and implement security architectures that interface with public agencies in the event of grave threats such as the recent mass fatality bank robbery in Kagara in Niger State, where about 90 bandits on motorbikes attacked a bank in the town, robbed it and killed a large number of persons.

HRH Dr. Tukura received the PhD degree from McMaster University in Ontario, Canada. He attended the JF Kennedy School of Government at the Harvard University, Massachusetts USA and the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in Roswell, New Mexico, USA. He served as a lecturer in the University of Jos before joining the EFCC in 2007.

He retired with the rank of Detective Commander (equivalent to two-star general) from EFCC in July 2019 from where he ascended the royal throne in Turunku Kingdom, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

King Tukura is married and is blessed with children.

