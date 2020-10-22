Nasarawa moves against kidnappers, rapists, mulls death sentence for culprits

The Nasarawa State government yesterday said that it would consider death sentence and life imprisonement for kidnappers and rapists as lawful means of checking rising incidence of kidnapping and rape in the state.

The state govenor, Abudullahi Sule, stated this at the flag-off of a sensitisation programme of action against the spate of kidnapping and rape, organised by the state’s Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, held at the Government House, Lafia, the state capital.

He said the spate of kidnapping, rape and other crimes being experienced in the state in recent times had posed great economic challenge and security threat to the state.

According to him, government had signed into law the Anti-Kidnapping Bill, which prescribed death sentence for culprits, saying that henceforth government would go hard on kidnappers and rapists by ensuing that the culprits were brought to justice when apprended.

Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, who spoke at the event, warned that the police would henceforth go hard on kidnappers and rapists in the state to ensure sanity.

He disclosed that 40 rape cases were recorded in the state, while 35 suspects were arrested and four rape cases were currently being investigated. Longe, who attributed some of the rape cases to drug abuse, accused parents of rape victims of frustrating prosecution of culprits in various courts in the state.

