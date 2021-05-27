Nasarawa moves to achieve 27% CPR in 2022

The Nasarawa State Government said it was working hard towards achieving the 27 per cent target in Contraceptive Prevalence Rate for child birth spacing in 2022 away from its current status of 14.3 percent. Nasarawa State coordinator of Family Planning (FP) otherwise known as Childbirth spacing, Salome Aya, disclosed this at a Media Round Table held recently at the headquarters of the Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency ( NPHCDA), in Lafia, the state capital.

She observed that despite a high level campaign to raise public awareness on the importance of family planning by the state government, there was still low patronage in assessing family planning services by both men and women in the state. The coordinator who blamed the low patronage of child birth spacing services in the state on myths and misconceptions despite the aggressive public campaign, called for more stronger community engagement by stakeholders, the media, decision makers,traditional rulers and partners to do more in creating more public awareness on the need to embrace child birth spacing especially at the community level.

Aya disclosed that out of the over 700 Primary Health Care (PHC) centers spread in 13 local government Areas of the state, 513 of them render family planning services in addition to two tertiary facilities; the state specialist hospital, Lafia and Federal medical center, Keffi. She said that the Media Round Table was organised to engage decision makers, traditional rulers and partners to inform them on the need to evolve community engagement as a sure way of reaching out to the target audience using the media. Nasarawa State Commissioner of Health, Pharm. Ahmed Baba Yahaya said the state government was committed to providing family planning services to the citizens of the state

