News

Nasarawa moves to address gully erosion challenges

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA The Nasarawa State government has said that arrangements have reached advanced stage to address the challenges of gully erosion in some communities in the state.

 

Nasarawa State Project Coordinator, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (Nas-NEWMAP), Kwaghkaha Ortoho Jonathan, disclosed this to New Telegraph in an interview at the weekend in Lafia. He said 80 hectares of land had been earmarked in four communities for the project.

 

He listed the communities where the erosion control project would hold to include Nakuse in Toto Local Government Area, 30 hectares, Doka in Doma Local Government Area, 30 hectares, 10 hectares at Aluwaza and 10 hectares at the Federal University, Lafia in Lafia Local Government Areas of the state.

 

According to him, a five-man committee had been inaugurated to evaluate the contractors that had bidded for the installation of an automated early warning equipment that can detect flood between two to three days for award of the contract.

 

The NEWMAP project coordinator said just three weeks ago, the national office had received the approval of the World Bank, funders of the project to organise an emergency engineering clinic that would assemble experts to prepare the design for the civil work and for onward submission to it for final approval for the implementation of the project Jonathan said the $750,000 project would only benefit four targeted communities ravaged bygullyerosionaimedatmitigating the impact of the erosion and improving the livelihood of the inhabitants within the corridors of the erosion ravaged areas.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senate decries N4.4trn intervention funds without stable electricity

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, berated the Federal Government over failures in the power sector seven years after privatisation, in spite of huge capital investment made to revolutionize the industry. The Senate also lamented the N4.4 trillion injected into the sector as intervention funds within the last 21 years, out of which, N1.7 trillion was injected into […]
News

COVID-19: Senate recommends 4-month travel ban for airport security violators

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Worried by the flagrant disobedience to laid down guidelines by some state governors, the Senate has called for blacklisting of VIPs, and others who flouts COVID-19 protocols from Nigerian airports. The apex legislative body urged that any Nigerian who deliberately failed to adhere to the all measures as directed should not be allowed entry into […]
News

John Lewis, lion of US civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Posted on Author Reporter

  John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died. He was 80. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Lewis’ passing late Friday night, calling him “one of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: