Nasarawa moves to address gully erosion challenges

Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA The Nasarawa State government has said that arrangements have reached advanced stage to address the challenges of gully erosion in some communities in the state.

Nasarawa State Project Coordinator, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (Nas-NEWMAP), Kwaghkaha Ortoho Jonathan, disclosed this to New Telegraph in an interview at the weekend in Lafia. He said 80 hectares of land had been earmarked in four communities for the project.

He listed the communities where the erosion control project would hold to include Nakuse in Toto Local Government Area, 30 hectares, Doka in Doma Local Government Area, 30 hectares, 10 hectares at Aluwaza and 10 hectares at the Federal University, Lafia in Lafia Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him, a five-man committee had been inaugurated to evaluate the contractors that had bidded for the installation of an automated early warning equipment that can detect flood between two to three days for award of the contract.

The NEWMAP project coordinator said just three weeks ago, the national office had received the approval of the World Bank, funders of the project to organise an emergency engineering clinic that would assemble experts to prepare the design for the civil work and for onward submission to it for final approval for the implementation of the project Jonathan said the $750,000 project would only benefit four targeted communities ravaged bygullyerosionaimedatmitigating the impact of the erosion and improving the livelihood of the inhabitants within the corridors of the erosion ravaged areas.

