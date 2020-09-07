News

Nasarawa moves to carry out forensic verification of LG workers

Posted on Author Check Emmanuel, LAFIA Comment(0)

Nasarawa State government at the weekend said it would carry out a forensic verification of local govern ment workers in the state to remove ghost workers and create sanity in the local government system.

 

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Turaki, disclosed this to New Telegraph in his office in Lafia, the state capital. He said the forensic verification exercise became necessary following the failure to capture everyone’s data in the past and to also address the issue of ghost workers in the local government system in the state.

 

According to him, there was a steady rise in wages monthly despite the number of retirements recorded in some local governments with its attendant consequences on gratuities and pension.

 

The commissioner added that about N300 million was required monthly to augment salary of local government workers, saying that there had been shortfall of allocation from the federaion acccount for some months.

 

Turaki added that the management of the ministry under his watch had concluded arrangements to commence forensic audit of local government workers in the 13 local government areas of the state to purge the system of ghost workers and achieve sanity in the system.

 

According to him, some local government staff were already planning to replace dead and retired workers’ name with their family members, warning that the ministry would not tolerate such act

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ex-NNPC chief to court: $9.7m, £74,000 found in my house by EFCC were gifts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Andrew Yakubu, who is facing money laundering charge, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that $9.7million and £74, 000.00 the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), found in his house in 2017, were part of monies people gave to him […]
News

MASSOB to Arthur Eze: Stop denigrating Ndigbo for pecuniary gains

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has slammed businessman and politician, Chief Arthur Eze, for comments perceived as denigrating the Igbo nation. The group also described the recent release of Mr. Ibrahim Magu, the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as pure […]
News Top Stories

FG releases WAEC, NECO, common entrance exams’ schedule

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

A comprehensive schedule for various national examinations, holding from 17th August to 18th November, 2020, for graduating classes has been released by the Federal Government. The schedule was an offshoot from the series of meetings held between the Ministers of Education and all the Chief Executives of examination bodies in the country. Minister of State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: