Nasarawa moves to carry out forensic verification of LG workers

Nasarawa State government at the weekend said it would carry out a forensic verification of local govern ment workers in the state to remove ghost workers and create sanity in the local government system.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Turaki, disclosed this to New Telegraph in his office in Lafia, the state capital. He said the forensic verification exercise became necessary following the failure to capture everyone’s data in the past and to also address the issue of ghost workers in the local government system in the state.

According to him, there was a steady rise in wages monthly despite the number of retirements recorded in some local governments with its attendant consequences on gratuities and pension.

The commissioner added that about N300 million was required monthly to augment salary of local government workers, saying that there had been shortfall of allocation from the federaion acccount for some months.

Turaki added that the management of the ministry under his watch had concluded arrangements to commence forensic audit of local government workers in the 13 local government areas of the state to purge the system of ghost workers and achieve sanity in the system.

According to him, some local government staff were already planning to replace dead and retired workers’ name with their family members, warning that the ministry would not tolerate such act

Like this: Like Loading...