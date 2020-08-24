Nasarawa moves to weed off 1,251 unqualified teachers

The Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSBEB) has inaugurated a seven-man implementation committee that would disengage teachers without requisite qualifications in the state’s primary schools.

Executive Chairman, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi, while inaugurating the committee at the weekend, said the decision was in line with the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education.

Represented at the ceremony by the Secretary of the board, Hajia Hashiya Ahmed, Dan’azimi said there were about 1,251 teachers teaching in public primary schools across the state without requisite qualifications.

He said he was mandated to take every necessary step to ensuring that the affected teachers were registered with the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) and the College of Education, Akwanga, to obtain requisite teaching qualification or be shown the way out.

“I therefore charge you to live above board and justify government confidence reposed in you by carrying out your assignment with due diligence devoid of any sentiments or favour.”

The chairman reiterated that the current board would not tolerate quackery, saying no teacher would be allowed to teach in any public primary schools without possessing the requisite teaching qualification.

Dan’azimi assured the committee of the board’s support and charged members to carry out their assigned duty with diligence.

In his remarks, a member of the committee, who is also the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Malam Isah Eyah, thanked the management of the board for finding them worthy to perform the onerous tasks, assuring the board that members of the committee would justify the confidence reposed in them

