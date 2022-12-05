Sports

Nasarawa must surpass previous festival records, says commissioner

Charles Ogundiya ASABA

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Nasarawa State, Amb Isaac Yargwa, has said the target of the state is to come out among the top 10 at the ongoing 21st National Sports Festival tagged, Asaba 2022.

While addressing media at the weekend, Yargwa said the state has been working so hard with the athletes and they are looking forward to surpassing their previous performance at Nigeria Olympic Games.

“Nasarawa State are participating in 27 Sporting Events. In all of these Sports, we are very confident of surpassing our previous medal records,” he said.

“So far, our team has won three medals – one Silver from Para-Table Tennis and two Bronze coming from Taekwondo events (Poomsae Individual and Poomsae Team Events).

“Some of our athletes are already in the medal stage in some sports, while some already won various medals and we are looking forward to getting more.

“There are many other sporting events we are yet to commence but I want to assure you that before the end of the Festival, Team Nasarawa will be among the top 10 highest medal-winning States.”

 

