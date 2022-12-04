Sports

Nasarawa must surpass previous festival records, says commissioner

Charles Ogundiya, Asaba

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Nasarawa State, Ambassador Isaac Yargwa, has said the target of the state is to come out among the top 10 at the ongoing 21st National Sports Festival tagged, Asaba 2022.

While addressing media at the weekend, Yargwa said the state has been working hard with the athletes and they are looking forward to surpassing their previous performance at Nigeria’s own version of the Olympic Games.

“Nasarawa State are participating in 27 sporting events. In all of these sports, we are very confident of surpassing our previous medal records,” he said.

“So far, our team has won three medals – one silver from Para-Table Tennis and two bronze coming from Taekwondo events (Poomsae Individual and Poomsae Team Events).

“Some of our athletes are already in the medal stage in some sports, and before the end of today, we should have more medals in our cabin,” he said.

 

Sports

CAF Cup: Enyimba crash in Sudan, Rivers shine in SA

Segun Johnson Abuja

Nigeria’s hopeful in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League, Enyimba International Football Club were defeated yesterday 3-0 by Sudanese giants, Al-Merreikh in the first leg of the qualifying round in Omdurman, Sudan. The two times African Champions fell behind to a seventh-minute strike from Saifeldin Maki Tery.   The People’s Elephant had good spells after falling […]
Sports

Why I prefer Osimhen, Iheanacho partnership for Eagles –Rohr

Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said he prefers to use the partnership of Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen in the team’s attacking lineup because that is the way to get the best out of the Leicester City forward. There have been suggestions that Iheanacho should be deployed as number 10 because of his skills […]
Sports

EPL: 10-man Arsenal hold Leeds; wins for W’Ham, Everton

Reporter

  Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe was sent off for a headbutt as Leeds’ wasteful finishing cost them a Premier League victory. Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds squandered a host of chances, both before and after Pepe was dismissed after video assistant referee consultation for sticking his head into Ezgjan Alioski’s face. Substitute Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford and Raphinha […]

