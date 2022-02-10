Metro & Crime

Nasarawa NSCDC parades homosexual, rape suspects

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nasarawa State command yesterday paraded a 23-year-old man who was arrested at Gidan Wanka at Orange market in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State for allegedly having anal sex with an 8-year-old boy.

The corps also paraded one Luka James, 19 arrested at Ganga village in Jankwe Development Area in Obl Local Government Area of the state for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, Sarah James. Parading the suspects at the Nasarawa command headquarters of the NSCDC in Lafia, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Assistant Superintendent of Corps, Jerry Victor, said one Yahaya Manu lured Salihu Abdullahhi with food and soft drinks at a public convenience and had anal sex with him.

He explained that luck ran out of Manu when Salihu’s father discovered abnormal movement from his son and demanded to know what happened to him, it was then that Salihu told him that Manu had been having anal sex with him. According him, Salihu’s father trailed the suspect to his house and confronted him, but the suspects tried to deny it, so he decided to report the matter at the Karu Area office of the Corps from where he was arrested. The NSCDC spokesman said that Manu later confessed to his crime when he was arrested and brought to the headquarters of the corps in Lafia. He disclosed that Luka James was arrested upon receipt of information that he raped Miss Sarah James on her way back from a night party at about 9:30 pm when Luka James trailed her and raped and left her in the pool of her blood.

 

