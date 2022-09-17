News

Nasarawa: NSIA to commission N10bn integrated agriculture project

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has firmed up arrangement for the commissioning of a N10 billion large-scale integrated agriculture, Pandagric Novum, located at Panda, in Nassarawa State. The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of NSIA, Dr. Uche Orji, confirmed this on Friday in Abuja. Addressing the media at a pre- commissioning press briefing, Orji said that agriculture is an important sector for the Nigerian economy with high potential for employment generation, poverty alleviation and ultimately a source of food security. Uche noted that though the sector has largely been dominated by subsistence farming in the past, he said NSIA believes strongly that with improved modern methods, seedlings and better weather forecasting methods, agricultural yields can continue to grow.

He said agriculture and its value chain is an area NSIA has staked investment in through its investment subsidiary -Signature Agric Investment. Pandagric Novum is an Integrated feed and food manufacturing company, a joint investment between NSIA and UFF-NAIC formed in 2018 for development of large scale agriculture projects across Nigeria.

Speaking at the briefing, the Managing Director of Pandagric Novum, Mr. Bruce Spain, reiterated the company’s vision to contribute to supporting the delivery of Nigeria’s food security objectives. “As a company, we have developed crop cultivation and management protocols for achieving the highest yields. We have invested heavily in testing and trials over the years and have discovered improved crop nutrition practices to get the best growth and yield results,” he said.

 

