News

Nasarawa partners NCDC to boost Infections Disease Centre

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA Comment(0)

The Nasarawa State government yesterday said it was partnering with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to boost the state’s Infections Disease Control Centre to achieve maximum benefit from establishing the centre.

 

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after carrying out inspection of the centre at the weekend.

 

He explained further that the construction had been completed and that it would soon commence operation after the facility would have been officially commissioned.

 

The governor said: “We have completed the project, the surroundings, planting of flowers remaining the construction of the road leading to the centre.

 

“We are in talking with partners such as the NIgeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other partners that had indicated interest to spport us while we play our part to ensure that the centre became fully operational soon.

 

“We shall be commissioning the centre soon. I am happy to tell you that when the centre is fully equipped, it will serve not only the purpose of treatment of coronavirus alone, but other infections diseases like Ebola, Lassa fever and malaria, being a research centre, these are the reasons for establishing the centre,” Governor Sule said

 

. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to completing all projects initiated by his predecessors for the benefit of the people of the state, noting that the centre was conceived by former Governor Tanko Al-Makura.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom: APC knocks Buhari over Akpabio, other appointments

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over the choice of Mr. Iboro Akpabio, as an ambassador-designate from the state. This was as the party said Iboro was not known to the state chapter of the APC and may not be an indigene of Akwa Ibom […]
News

WHO warns against use of masks during exercise

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned people against wearing masks while exercising, saying masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably. WHO gave the warning yesterday in an update of its Coronavirus (COVID-19) advice for the public: Myth busters. It said that sweat could make the mask become wet more quickly which could make […]
News Top Stories

Obaseki to PDP: You’ve revived my political career

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Says he’ll run with Shaibu again   Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has expressed gratitude to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for reviving his political career.   Obaseki, who was at the PDP National Secretariat on Saturday for the collection of certificate of return as the party’s governorship candidate for the September 19 Edo governorship […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: