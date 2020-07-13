Nasarawa partners NCDC to boost Infections Disease Centre

The Nasarawa State government yesterday said it was partnering with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to boost the state’s Infections Disease Control Centre to achieve maximum benefit from establishing the centre.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after carrying out inspection of the centre at the weekend.

He explained further that the construction had been completed and that it would soon commence operation after the facility would have been officially commissioned.

The governor said: “We have completed the project, the surroundings, planting of flowers remaining the construction of the road leading to the centre.

“We are in talking with partners such as the NIgeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other partners that had indicated interest to spport us while we play our part to ensure that the centre became fully operational soon.

“We shall be commissioning the centre soon. I am happy to tell you that when the centre is fully equipped, it will serve not only the purpose of treatment of coronavirus alone, but other infections diseases like Ebola, Lassa fever and malaria, being a research centre, these are the reasons for establishing the centre,” Governor Sule said

. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to completing all projects initiated by his predecessors for the benefit of the people of the state, noting that the centre was conceived by former Governor Tanko Al-Makura.

