Nasarawa PDP chair appeals for reconciliation of members before election

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Francis Orogu, has appealed to the leadership of the party at all levels to reconcile and unite all the aggrieved members of the party before going into the 2023 general elections if the party must win elections.

He made the appeal when answering questions from newsmen yesterday in Lafia, saying that the party cannot afford to go into the 2023 general elections with a divided house and other personal interest.

According to him, what the party needed now was to put its house together and save Nigeria from the impending doom that would befall the country if All Progressives Congress is allowed to rule the country beyond 2023.

The Chairman said: “We are in a society where only few can survive the harzard of leaving APC in government for another four years and that is the reason why it has become necessary for us to kick APC out of government in 2023.”

Orogu said that winning the 2023 general elections was more paramount to the party than current issues playing out between Governor Nyesom Wike’s group and the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He said that those taking advantage of the controversy between Wike and the presidential candidate of party, Atiku Abubakar were mischief makers, urging them to close ranks and give peace a chance for the sake of the party.

The chairman said: “There is no issue like Atiku camp of Wike camp. Atiku is the presidential candidate of PDP in Nigeria. The interest of Governor Wike’s group is the national chairman of the party. None of them is saying we want to take over or replace Atiku’

“Me, as the number one citizen of People’s Democratic Party in Nasarawa State, I have no business with the national chairman being in office or not. It is his choice.

They are quoting his statement. That statement can be ambiguous. It can be explicit depending on the angle that suits one’s interest. It is his constitutional right to remain in office or resign is his choice but we cannot force him to resign.

We cannot do that because he has the right to remain in office for the four years he was elected”

“And for anybody to take advantage of the relationship between Atiku and Wike and begin to claim because the person is Wike friend and they share the same opinion, that is mischief”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...