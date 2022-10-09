News Top Stories

Nasarawa PDP chair appeals for reconciliation of members before election

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA Comment(0)

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Francis Orogu, has appealed to the leadership of the party at all levels to reconcile and unite all the aggrieved members of the party before going into the 2023 general elections if the party must win elections.

He made the appeal when answering questions from newsmen yesterday in Lafia, saying that the party cannot afford to go into the 2023 general elections with a divided house and other personal interest.

According to him, what the party needed now was to put its house together and save Nigeria from the impending doom that would befall the country if All Progressives Congress is allowed to rule the country beyond 2023.

The Chairman said: “We are in a society where only few can survive the harzard of leaving APC in government for another four years and that is the reason why it has become necessary for us to kick APC out of government in 2023.”

Orogu said that winning the 2023 general elections was more paramount to the party than current issues playing out between Governor Nyesom Wike’s group and the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He said that those taking advantage of the controversy between Wike and the presidential candidate of party, Atiku Abubakar were mischief makers, urging them to close ranks and give peace a chance for the sake of the party.

The chairman said: “There is no issue like Atiku camp of Wike camp. Atiku is the presidential candidate of PDP in Nigeria. The interest of Governor Wike’s group is the national chairman of the party. None of them is saying we want to take over or replace Atiku’

“Me, as the number one citizen of People’s Democratic Party in Nasarawa State, I have no business with the national chairman being in office or not. It is his choice.

They are quoting his statement. That statement can be ambiguous. It can be explicit depending on the angle that suits one’s interest. It is his constitutional right to remain in office or resign is his choice but we cannot force him to resign.

We cannot do that because he has the right to remain in office for the four years he was elected”

“And for anybody to take advantage of the relationship between Atiku and Wike and begin to claim because the person is Wike friend and they share the same opinion, that is mischief”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PMS Crisis: 15 vessels arrive ports with N42.9bn worth of product

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

As the fuel situation in the country is getting worse by the day, 15 vessels with N42.9 billion worth of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, have arrived Lagos, Warri and Calabar ports. The vessels ferrying about 260,000 tonnes (260million litres) of the product are currently congesting berthing space at the ports, according […]
News

Diri to investors at Dubai Expo: Explore Bayelsa beyond oil

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has appealed to foreign investors to come tap the economic potentialities of his state beyond its depleting oil resources. Governor Diri, who spoke at one of the closing sessions of the annual global investors meeting known as the Dubai Expo at the picturesque Dubai Exhibition Centre in the United Arab […]
News

Bello seeks sustained prayers for lasting peace

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum, Abubakar Sani Bello, has congratulated Christians in Niger State and beyond as they celebrate Easter, the season of the remembrance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind. In a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel Berje, Governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica