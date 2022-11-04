Islam

Nasarawa pilgrims to experience influx in 2023 Hajj – Board Chair

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Executive Secretary Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mallam Idris Ahmad Almakura, has said the board will experience an influx of intending pilgrims with the commencement of preparation for the 2023 Hajj exercise. He has therefore warned staff of the board to be sincere and avoid fraudulent acts while interacting with intending pilas grims for the coming year.

Almakura gave the warning during a staff meeting held at the board’s headquarters along Jos road in Lafia, Nassarawa state recently. According to Idris Almakura now that the 2023 Hajj preparation has commenced, the board will experience an influx of intending pilgrims, he therefore said any staff found wanting will face the full wrath of the law.

Mallam Idris Almakura further cautioned staff to be punctual to work as the board will no longer condone truancy. At the staff meeting which is the first after the 2022 Hajj, Idris Almakura applauded staff of the board for their commitments that lead to the success of the just concluded 2022 Hajj operations. He solicited more support from the staff to achieve the needed goal in the 2023 Hajj exercise.

 

Our Reporters

