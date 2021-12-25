Nasarawa players boycott training over unpaid salaries

Players of Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL side, Nasarawa United Thursday boycotted training over unpaid salaries. The players refused to come out for training on Thursday morning claiming that they are being owed four months salaries. The Solid Miners are due to take on newcomers, Gombe United in matchday 2 of the 2021/2022 NPFL season. However, a competent source in the team told our correspondent in an interview that the players are not being owed. The source who craved confidentiality said the players are not owed salaries nor match bonuses. Calls put across to the Nasarawa United Coach, Bala Nikyu were unsuccessful as his mobile number was switched off at the time of going to press. The Lafia club began the new season with a 3-3 draw away against Heartland FC of Owerri on Sunday. They will host Gombe United in matchday 2 on Boxing Day.

