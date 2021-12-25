Nasarawa players boycott training over unpaid salaries

Players of Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL side, Nasarawa United Thursday boycotted training over unpaid salaries. The players refused to come out for training on Thursday morning claiming that they are being owed four months salaries. The Solid Miners are due to take on newcomers, Gombe United in matchday 2 of the 2021/2022 NPFL season. However, a competent source in the team told our correspondent in an interview that the players are not being owed. The source who craved confidentiality said the players are not owed salaries nor match bonuses. Calls put across to the Nasarawa United Coach, Bala Nikyu were unsuccessful as his mobile number was switched off at the time of going to press. The Lafia club began the new season with a 3-3 draw away against Heartland FC of Owerri on Sunday. They will host Gombe United in matchday 2 on Boxing Day.
Related Articles
How reliance on foreign-born players, ineptitude ruined age-grade football in Nigeria
AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes that Nigeria is fast losing her relevance in age-grade competitions both in Africa and on the world stage following poor performances of the various junior national teams in recent years. It is established that egg-heads at the Nigeria Football Federation aren’t quite worried about the trend because of the NFF’s new policy […]
Edu: What Ozil must do to win back his Arsenal place
Arsenal Technical Director Edu has offered Mesut Ozil a lifeline by insisting that any player who performs well enough in training can win a place in Mikel Arteta’s squad. Ozil did not play a minute of football for Arsenal after the Premier League’s restart in June and played no part in the Community Shield against […]
AWCON: Waldrum invites Oshoala, 22 Falcons for Ghana tie
Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has invited Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie and 21 others to camp ahead of their 2022 Women AFCON qualifying fixture against the Black Queens of Ghana. According to a press statement released by the Media Director of the Nigeria Football Federation Ademola Olajire, the camp will open in Lagos […]
